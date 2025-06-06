No Man's Sky boss assures fans Hello Games "did not have a secret room hiding deaf kids" following the survival game's unfortunately auto-captioned Switch 2 trailer

Shortly after No Man's Sky developer Hello Games unveiled its exciting Switch 2 edition in a video, the community caught wind of its awkwardly auto-generated captions – leaving studio lead Sean Murray to fend for the team's solid reputation online.

The entire situation is downright hilarious, with the auto-generated captions accompanying the first look at No Man's Sky on the Switch 2 implying that Hello Games is hiding a secret room full of deaf kids – and yes, you read that right. The captions in question read as follows: "For the last year, we've had this little secret room hiding some deaf kids." What was Murray actually saying in the video, though?

Ignore the auto-generated captions. We did not have a secret room hiding deaf kids. Nintendo never once sent us deaf kids.We were hiding dev-kits. DEV-KITS. https://t.co/hlzHZdbwMr pic.twitter.com/R0CwB92jBWJune 4, 2025

According to the dev, who fights for his life and Hello Games' honor in a new post, he was talking about "dev kits" – not deaf kids. "Ignore the auto-generated captions," instructs the lead. "We did not have a secret room hiding deaf kids. Nintendo never once sent us deaf kids. We were hiding dev kits. DEV KITS." Sure, you were. Fans are flooding the replies, jokingly pretending to doubt Murray's assertion that he's not holding deaf children hostage.

"Let the deaf children go, Sean, they've done nothing to deserve this treatment," exclaims one such player. Another questions, "Where are the children, Sean?!" It's amusing, and it's not even the only funny recent post from Murray, either. Elsewhere, the dev posts an edited photo of himself on Steve Irwin's body. He pleads with the community, asking desperately, "How do you delete an image from the internet?"

how do you delete an image from the internet? https://t.co/hlzHZdbwMr pic.twitter.com/lSk6PjR7lJJune 4, 2025

Admittedly, he DOES look like Irwin in the Switch 2 release reveal, thanks to his beige shirt. In all seriousness, though, I personally love seeing light-hearted interactions in good humor between devs and fans like these two threads. Along with the edition coming to Nintendo's new console as well as the free update that dropped just yesterday, adding "huge robot towns" and more, the posts are, if nothing else, fun.



