As GTA 6 hype builds, GTA 5 is continuing to sell 5 million copies every 3 months, and Red Dead Redemption 2 is now the "best-selling title of the past 7 years in the US"

Death. Taxes. GTA 5 selling 5 million units every quarter. There are certain inevitability in life, and the continued success of Rockstar's open-world games is one of them. Even with GTA 6 on the horizon, both the previous Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption 2 are selling like gangbusters.

As part of its latest financial report, publisher Take-Two confirmed that GTA 5 has sold-in 215 million units, up from 210 in the last quarterly report. That'll include some physical stock being held by retailers that hasn't yet been sold through to consumers, but that's a pretty negligible caveat, especially considering that Take-Two reported another 5 million copies of GTA 5 sold every single quarter this year.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is also selling by the wagonload, with 4 million copies sold in the past three months. Citing venerable industry analyst group Circana, Take-Two says RDR2 is the "best-selling title of the past 7 years in the US based on dollar sales."

That sales record might actually rankle long-time fans of the game, since Red Dead Online has effectively been abandoned by Rockstar despite all this success, and its lack of updates continues to be a point of contention in the community.

There's no such shortage of content for GTA Online, however. During yesterday's investor Q&A, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick called GTA 5 the "standard-bearer for our industry," and honestly, it's tough to argue against that point. No wonder the everyone expects GTA 6's sales success to be downright astronomical.

