PlayStation Showcase promises over an hour of new PS5 and PSVR2 games for next week

PlayStation has finally announced its next long-awaited games showcase.

Earlier today on May 17, PlayStation unveiled when its next State of Play games showcase would be taking place. The presentation will be premiering on Wednesday, May 24, meaning we'll only have to wait exactly one week for a look at the future of PlayStation games.

See you soon! PlayStation Showcase broadcasts live next Wednesday, May 24 at 1pm Pacific Time:

The whole thing will be taking place at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET/9 p.m. GMT next week, and the entire thing will be running at right around an hour in total, making it one of the bigger PlayStation broadcasts in recent memory. There'll also be a big focus on both PS5 and PSVR 2 games, as well as new IP from PlayStation-owned studios

It's not hard to imagine which PlayStation games fans will be desperate for a look at. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has been on the lips of just about everyone with a PS5 over the last few months, as the anticipation increases for the sequel before it eventually launches towards the end of this year.

Additionally, we could be in for another look at Final Fantasy 16. Square Enix's next RPG is set to launch just next month on June 22, so it wouldn't be a huge surprise if PlayStation debuts one big final trailer for their console exclusive before it launches worldwide next month.

Here's hoping there's also some smaller treats for the indie-lovers out there. It's been a long time since we've seen anything of the promising Little Devil Inside, which hooked audiences years ago with its suitably creepy aesthetics. Could the indie gem finally be ready for a new unveiling at the next State of Play showcase?

