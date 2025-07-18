After a sterling run of 20 beloved games, remasters, and spin-offs, Atlus finally finds something bad enough to make Persona devs apologize and "ask for your patience": gacha

After years of high excitement and, admittedly, some gacha concerns, Persona 5 spin-off The Phantom X finally released worldwide late last month – but its global launch hasn't exactly gone without any hiccups.

Although it was Atlus' biggest Persona 5 Steam launch to date, managing to hit a peak of 41,622 players within 12 hours of its release, The Phantom X currently sits on Steam with a "Mixed" rating and more negative than positive reviews. Most players' complaints revolve around the spin-off's gacha elements, unsurprisingly, with some dubbing its developers and publishers "greedy" and others saying they've neglected fans overseas.

These criticisms come after what players say has been a "severe lack of polish" and rewards for worldwide users, who have apparently received fewer redeemable in-game goodies than those in other regions like China. Atlus is listening, however – and a new post from the devs proves as much, hinting toward what could be the changes fans want. "We have received many comments about the operations of P5X," reads the apologetic announcement.

【Message from P5X Operations Team】Thank you for playing P5X.We have received many comments about the operations of P5X. We take your feedback very seriously, and we will be explaining our future operation plans in the next broadcast. We ask for your patience in the meantime.…July 17, 2025

"We take your feedback very seriously, and we will be explaining our future operation plans in the next broadcast," it continues. "We ask for your patience in the meantime." Atlus then concludes its post saying that "we would like to apologize" for its previous livestream delay, stating that "details regarding the English broadcast for ver. 1.2" will be available ahead of time – but no concrete date is provided by the company just yet.

Comments see most fans responding with an understandable air of caution. "It's a start of a response," replies one such player. "Please actually follow through with answering the global feedback concerns because the game is very good and has a lot of potential." Another admits, "We ain't believing y'all until we see changes," but calls Atlus' words "a good start."

Only time will tell what direction devs take, but I'll personally be keeping my fingers crossed.



