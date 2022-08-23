KOTOR remake reportedly changing developer after bad internal demo

The upcoming Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake has reportedly switched studios.

That's according to a new report from Bloomberg (opens in new tab), speaking to someone with knowledge of the troubled remake. According to this source, the KOTOR remake has allegedly been taken away from former developer Aspyr Media, and instead been handed off to Saber Interactive.

It should be noted that both these studios were reportedly working on the remake together in a collaborative effort. Both are owned by parent company Embracer Group, and it seems that after a previous report claiming the KOTOR remake had disappointed in a behind closed doors demo, Saber has full taken over development duties.

In this previous report from earlier this year, it was claimed that multiple studio leads at Aspyr Media had actually been fired after the showing of the KOTOR remake. A design director and art director reportedly both departed the studio shortly after the project was shown, and the future of the KOTOR remake was left in considerable doubt.

In the months following, Embracer Group revealed that a AAA game had switched developers, but it wasn't expected to be delayed as a result. At the time, many suspected this was the KOTOR remake, which Embracer wasn't outright saying, but thanks to this new report, there's even more evidence for this enigmatic project being the Star Wars remake.

While the KOTOR remake still has no solid release date, the original report cited developers at Aspyr Media claiming a 2025 release date was now likely.

