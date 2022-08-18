KOTOR remake fans debate whether it's switched studios

A big game under Embracer Group has changed developer, and fans are debating whether it's the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake.

Earlier today on August 18, Embracer Group published their interim sales report (opens in new tab) for the first quarter of the current fiscal year. Buried in the report was a simple sentence reading "one of the Group's AAA project has transitioned to another studio within the Group."

Expanding on this slightly, Embracer revealed that "this was done to ensure the quality bar is where we need it to be for the title. We are now expecting any material delays for the title based on this transition." The Group stopped short of naming which game this actually was, and which studio was taking over the development.

This hasn't stopped ResetEra (opens in new tab) users debating whether this is actually the eagerly anticipated KOTOR remake. After being announced last year in 2021 as a PS5 console launch exclusive, the KOTOR remake project has been quiet ever since, with a report last month claiming development wasn't going smoothly at studio Aspyr.

The report claimed that leads on the project had been fired from the studio, after an internal presentation from the remake disappointed, and was delayed "indefinitely." As such, some ResetEra users are speculating that Embracer has now handed off the KOTOR remake to another studio after disappointment from Aspyr.

However, some are hesitant, pointing out that this could be any development and any game under the umbrella parent company. The users here have a point - after all, Embracer Group manages dozens of AAA games around the world, and literally just expanded earlier today on August 18 with the acquisition of the Lord of the Rings license.

It's worth noting that the original report on KOTOR's development troubles claimed that partner studio Saber Interactive could well take over the project entirely. Given this, there is actually supporting evidence for Embracer having handed off development of the remake to a brand new studio, just like fans are now speculating.

