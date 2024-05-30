Silent Hill 2 remake gets terrifying new gameplay trailer and October release date

The remake of Silent Hill 2, one of the scariest games of all time, is coming to PS5 on October 8 - just in time for fans to soak it all in during the spookiest time of year.

The news was announced alongside a terrifying new trailer showing a good mix of cinematic interactions between James Sunderland and Angela Orosco as well as gameplay encounters with a variety of iconic monsters, including Abstract Daddy, nurses, Lying Figure, and The Mandarin.

The extended look at the remake's gameplay also gives us the chance to inspect James' redesign with a little more scrutiny. What seems to be a slight redesign following fan complaints recently drew some, uh, spicy reactions from the horror community. Screw it, who has time for ambiguity. Silent Hill nerds think the new James design is hot, and after seeing him unflinchingly face down so many objectively horrifying creatures in this new trailer, I have to say I'm inclined to agree.

Elsewhere, I'm largely happy with what I'm seeing as a long-time fan of the series. Sure, the character models look a little dated and some of the animations are stiff, but the creature designs and general mood are giving me hope that, at the very least, the remake will be a serviceable retelling of a classic horror story that's approachable and easily accessible to a modern audience. It's either very tricky, expensive, or unofficial getting your hands on the original game these days, so I'll take what I can get, frankly.

Either way, I know what I'm doing this Halloween season.

Find out where Silent Hill 2 ranks on our list of the best horror games ever made.