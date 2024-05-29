Sony finally confirms May State of Play, including details on "PlayStation Studios games arriving later this year"

The long-rumored PlayStation State of Play has finally been confirmed for May 30.

State of Play will broadcast on Thursday, May 30 at 3pm PT / 6pm ET / 11pm BST, and you'll be able to tune in via PlayStation's YouTube and Twitch channels. The show will be over 30 minutes long featuring 14 titles, according to a post on the PlayStation Blog, including "updates on PS5 and PS VR2 titles, plus a look at PlayStation Studios games arriving later this year."

It's worth reiterated that this is branded as a 'State of Play' show. Sony's biggest announcement events are usually called 'PlayStation Showcase' broadcasts - so set your expectations accordingly.

Details on first-party PlayStation games arriving this year would be particularly notable, because there aren't very many on the docket. The only games Sony has announced for 2024 are the PC and PS5 releases of Until Dawn, and Concord, the PvP FPS from the Destiny veterans at Firewalk Studios.

Major upcoming PS5 games like Marathon and Marvel's Wolverine remain without release dates. Alongside reports about this State of Play, the past few weeks have also seen rumors about two unannounced projects start to circulate: a new Astro Bot game and a Lego title set in the Horizon universe. Time will tell if either of those rumors come to fruition.

This State of Play technically comes a week before the kickoff of the Summer Games Fest schedule for 2024, but this is certainly going to be the first major volley in the coming wave of game industry announcements. May all your favorite games get the sequels they richly deserve.

Need help keeping track of all the video game release dates? Just follow that link.