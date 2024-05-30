Destiny 2: The Final Shape leaks flood the internet after inexplicably becoming playable days earlier than intended
It's been a wild few hours within the Destiny 2 community, as the highly anticipated expansion, The Final Shape, suddenly became playable days earlier than it was supposed to, causing a flood of spoilers to hit the internet before access was revoked.
FPS fans have been looking forward to The Final Shape for months, with its release date previously getting moved back to June instead of February so that Bungie had more time to "deliver an even bigger and bolder vision." With that new date set for June 4, there were only a few more days to wait, but a few hours ago, fans reported something unusual – the expansion had seemingly become playable via PS5 streaming.
Why this is the case isn't clear, but for whatever reason, the expansion was out there, and for a significant window of time before becoming inaccessible again. For obvious reasons, we're not going to go into the details of what was found, but be warned that spoilers for seemingly everything, from the story to the gameplay content, are beginning to pop up across social media. If you don't want to see that, it's almost certainly for the best to start avoiding Twitter and Reddit for these last few days before it actually launches, or at the very least start muting a few keywords to reduce the amount that you see.
The scale of the leak has sent players into a frenzy, and there were even claims that some were able to access Elden Ring's upcoming DLC, Shadow of the Erdtree, using the same method. However, at the time of writing, it appears that these claims are unsubstantiated, which is sure to be a relief for anyone patiently waiting for a spoiler-free experience on June 21.
