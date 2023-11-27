Bungie confirms Destiny 2: The Final Shape delay, says the MMO's climax "needs more time," and promises a bonus 2-month update for all players

Destiny 2: The Final Shape, the sendoff to the MMO's 10-year Light and Darkness saga, has been delayed to June.

Weeks after multiple reports claimed as much in the wake of significant Destiny team layoffs, Bungie confirmed the delay in a blog post published today. The Final Shape will now arrive on June 4, 2024, about three months after its original February 27 target.

"The Final Shape needs more time to become exactly what we want it to be, so we’re moving its release date," Bungie says simply. Going into a bit more detail, the studio adds:

"The Final Shape is the culmination of the first 10 years of Destiny storytelling and, for Guardians everywhere, countless hours spent together. We want to honor that journey, so we’re taking the time we need to deliver an even bigger and bolder vision, one that we hope will be remembered and treasured for years to come."

This delay will extend the Season of the Wish – Destiny 2's final season given the coming advent of Episode-based content – by several months, but Bungie has a plan to fill the void. The core Season of the Wish content will still end as scheduled, but February will see the release of "new weekly progression-based quests called wishes, and the launch of Moments of Triumph with unique rewards," for example.

Bungie's also moving Guardian Games up to March, and padding out April and May with "a two-month content update available to everyone called Destiny 2: Into the Light." This free update will apparently prepare us for our coming journey inside the Traveler in search of the Witness. It sounds like a bit of a recap or prologue, which wouldn't go amiss after all these years.