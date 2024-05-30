Hogwarts Legacy gets photo mode, Harry Potter glasses, and unlocks the PS5-only quest in its big summer update

Developer Avalanche Studios has been teasing a big Hogwarts Legacy update for months now and we finally have all the details about what's coming this summer.

"No Revelio needed here," the game's social media account tweeted earlier today, alongside an image of what's new come June 6. A photo mode is finally on the way, so you can snap the castle in its most attractive angles before those angles magically shift, while maybe wearing upcoming cosmetics like the Askaban Prisoner's outfit, Lavender Borealis Broom, and The Glasses That Lived - AKA Harry Potter's cute round spectacles from the films.

The summer update will also let students reset talent points, while unlocking several bonuses previously paywalled behind pre-orders. The Onyx Hippogriff skin and the Felix Felicis potion recipe will now be available for everyone on all platforms, as will the Haunted Hogsmeade quest that was previously a PS5 pre-order exclusive.

As nice as new outfits and a photo mode are, several much-requested features like New Game Plus and a mission replay option are still missing from the game, however. Other complaints stem from a lack of prefects roaming about at night, no friendly companions or pets, and the absence of broomstick-football Quidditch - although those last three quibbles seem big enough to reserve for a full-blown sequel.

And make no mistake, publisher WB Games is almost definitely itching for a Hogwarts Legacy follow-up after topping 2023's best-selling games chart . The open-worlder even managed to dethrone FIFA's decade-long stranglehold on the UK’s boxed game charts.

Check out the games like Hogwarts Legacy to explore outside of the wizarding world.