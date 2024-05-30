The Crow reboot star Bill Skarsgard reveals he’s disappointed with how the new film ends, setting up a sequel

The Crow star Bill Skarsgård seems ambivalent about the ending of the new Rupert Sanders-directed pic.

"I personally preferred something more definitive," Skarsgård told Esquire, suggesting that the ending of the 2024 film sets up a sequel.

In terms of the film franchise, there has been only one Eric Draven story, with The Crow: City of Angels, The Crow: Salvation, and The Crow: Wicked Prayer each telling different stories of love and revenge. City of Angels is meant to be something of a direct sequel, with Sarah from the flagship film (now played by Mia Sara) helping another undead man put the wrong things right. The Crow: Stairway to Heaven, a Canadian TV series, was a short-lived TV adaptation of the graphic novel – and not a sequel series to the film as some reports suggest.

There's no sequel to the graphic novel either: the 272-page comic sees Eric take down each of his killers one by one before finally getting to go home to his fiancee Shelly – with no room for a part two. Each Crow film has ended with the titular hero slaying all the baddies and crossing over to the other side – so I'm having trouble thinking of a way that a Crow film could, in fact, set up a Part Two. Either way, we will be seated.

The Crow hits theaters on August 23, 2024, pushed back from its original June 7 release date.