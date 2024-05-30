Lord of the Rings star Viggo Mortensen is open to returning as Aragorn for new Gollum movie, as long as it makes sense for the character

Viggo Mortensen is up for returning as his Lord of the Rings character in The Hunt for Gollum, but only if he's still the right fit for Aragorn.

In a new interview, GQ brought up comments Mortensen made when The Hobbit was first released when he said he would be up for returning as Arargon under the right circumstances and asked if that was still something he'd consider with the recently announced spin-off.

"Sure. I don't know exactly what the story is, I haven't heard. Maybe I'll hear about it eventually," he told the publication. "I like playing that character. I learned a lot playing the character. I enjoyed it a lot. I would only do it if I was right for it in terms of, you know, the age I am now and so forth. I would only do it if I was right for the character. It would be silly to do it otherwise."

Andy Serkis will direct the new Gollum movie, as well as reprising his role as the titular character, while Peter Jackson is on board as producer. Not much else is known about the film, except that it will be released in 2026.

Next up for Mortensen, meanwhile, is The Dead Don't Hurt, which the actor wrote, directed, and stars in. The period Western also features Old and Phantom Thread star Vicky Krieps.

The Dead Don't Hurt arrives on the big screen on May 31. For more, fill out your watch list with our picks of the other best upcoming movies.