Paul Bettany returns for a surprise Vision Marvel TV show that should answer a big WandaVision cliffhanger

Paul Bettany is returning to the MCU for a surprise spin-off that's all about Vision.

Per Variety, the series is set to air on Disney Plus in 2026. Star Trek: Picard EP Terry Matalas will serve as showrunner.

Bettany starred as Vision, a 'synthezoid' built by the robot villain Ultron, in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War before reprising the role in the Disney Plus series WandaVision.

For a quick refresher: Vision died in Infinity War and was brought back to life twice: first via magic by his romantic partner Wanda Maximoff aka The Scarlet Witch and the second as a real-life, rebuilt version that has no color in his appearance and no memory of Wanda or his past.

In the WandaVision series finale, the two Visions battle it out, culminating in Wanda restoring the new Vision's memories and allowing the magic Vision to disintegrate (and it's still one of the saddest scenes in Marvel history, period). The new series will take place after the events of the finale.

This is the second WandaVision spin-off series, with Agatha All Along starring Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness set to hit Disney Plus in September. Though some reports have stated otherwise, the Agatha series will premiere under the regular Marvel Television banner – rather than the newly formed Marvel Spotlight, which was designed to showcase individual projects that don't necessarily follow MCU plotlines. Echo, Daredevil: Born Again, and Wonder Man are the only shows under the banner thus far.

The Vision spin-off is set to hit Disney Plus in 2026. For more, check out our list of all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows you need to know about.