Gears of War: E-Day is reportedly targeting a 2025 release, just in case next year wasn't already stacked with games

As the year has gone on and more upcoming games have been given release windows, one thing has become clear – 2025 is going to be a massive year for games . Just in case GTA 6 gracing our screens in 2025 wasn't enough, we now know that it's going to be joined by the likes of Fable 4 and Doom: The Dark Ages, not to mention Monster Hunter Wilds and Pokemon Legends: Z-A. Now, though, it's claimed that Gears of War: E-Day could be amongst them, too.

Gears of War: E-Day was announced during the recent Xbox Games Showcase, and is a prequel set 14 years before the events of the first Gears of War, starring younger versions of both Marcus Fenix and Dom Santiago (yes, he's really back). As the name suggests, the prequel is set during Emergence Day, but it's not just for those titular 24 hours, as it takes place over "multiple days" in order to set things up and then be with the characters "every minute, through the days that play out of the city." During the reveal trailer, it wasn't given a release window, but in a new report, The Verge 's Tom Warren claims it could be next year.

According to the report, as of a few months ago, Warren had heard that Gears of War: E-Day was planning to release in 2025, ahead of the next Fable game. Officially, Fable 4 hasn't been given a release window beyond its 2025 target , but Warren writes that, according to his sources, the RPG is targeting a launch sometime between October and December next year.

It's worth keeping in mind that these plans could change in the meantime – in fact, there's a chance they already have. However, if it's to be believed, it sounds like it's going to be difficult to keep up with all the games launching next year – you might want to tidy your backlog up now while you still can.

