Gears of War creator admits he can't explain a key event within one of his games: "Sometimes ya just put stuff in a game you think is cool"

While there's still no release date for Gears of War: E-Day, series creator Cliff Bleszinski has decided now is the time to just let it all hang loose and reveal he kind of winged it with some of that Locust and Riftworm stuff. Recently on Twitter, Bleszinski shared that a major showdown in Gears of War 3 kind of... makes no sense.

In Gears of War, the Locust Horde are mutated humanoids, the result of genetic experiments, and develop their own governing society. This also included a religion known as the Trinity of Worms which worshipped the Riftworms, giant, 10-mile-long worms which created the Hollow, where the Locust reside. Despite the rich lore surrounding the Riftworms and their relation to the Locust, it turns out some stuff was left blank.

During Gears of War 3, one Locust known as Ketor Skorge, awoke a Riftworm to be used as a weapon of mass destruction in their war against the humans. There's just a tiny detail missing from the fact that Skorge was able to command the Riftworm at will: Bleszinski has no idea how he did it.

In hindsight I really had no idea HOW the Locust 1. Got control of the Riftworm in the first place and 2. How they guided it to their desired target.Sometimes ya just put stuff in a game you think is cool. You don't have to fully explain everything; let 'em wonder.June 2, 2025

According to his tweet, Bleszinski has no explanation for how the Locust "got control of the Riftworm in the first place, and two: how they guided it to their desired target."

While sharing his retrospection, Bleszinski defends his lack of explanation with a simple idea that some gamers can get behind, while others will demand answers for: "Sometimes ya just put stuff in a game you think is cool. You don't have to fully explain everything; let 'em wonder."

The only issue now is that regardless of how much Gears of War fans "wonder," they'll know in their heart of hearts that even the creator doesn't have a clue.

