One emotional request from the Loki finale director changed how Tom Hiddleston filmed his last scenes

The Loki season 2 finale packed such an emotional punch thanks to some advice co-director Aaron Moorhead gave Tom Hiddleston just before filming the ending, the Loki actor has revealed.

"He said to me, 'Why don't you go back, if you can bear it, and watch some of your work [over] the last 15 years?'" Hiddleston recalled to Backstage. "'Take it in, see what it means to you, and then carry it when you step out onto the stage.'"

So, Hiddleston reflected back over his time in the MCU by watching clips of Thor and remembering working with Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Hopkins, and Rene Russo, as well as bonding with the "original six Avengers," the fun of working with Tessa Thompson and Jeff Goldblum on Thor: Ragnarok, and befriending his Loki co-stars Sophia Di Martino and Owen Wilson.

"I thought, what Loki is doing, he is doing for his friends. And so, Tom, why don't you do it for your friends?" Hiddleston added. "That's where the two of us met in that moment. And then I was so grateful I had this most amazing crew, and we did it together."

The Loki finale sees the God of Mischief step out to save the Sacred Timeline from collapse, ultimately becoming the guardian of the multiverse. What the future holds for Loki is unclear at the moment, so, for now, it seems that's where his story ends.

