Star Wars is basically releasing its own version of Marvel's What If – and it features the franchise's most popular fan theory

Star Wars is pretty much releasing its own version of Marvel's What If…? series with Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy – and it's packed with delightful twists on the galaxy we know and love.

The trailer, which you can watch above, teases a massive mix-up that results in the likes of TIE-Wings, a dark version of the Millenium Falcon, and Ewok bounty hunters. Aww?

Most surprising of all, however, is that the series is – kind of – canonizing one of the saga's most popular fan theories: Darth Jar Jar. Fans have long speculated that the clumsy Gungan is actually a dark side mastermind behind the scenes, and this is the first time we've actually seen Jar Jar wield the Force for sinister purposes.

Ahmed Best is returning to voice Jar Jar, with Mark Hamill also back as Luke Skywalker. The rest of the cast includes Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo, Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tony Revolori, Marsai Martin, Michael Cusack, and Bobby Moynihan.

"The opportunity to work with LEGO and Lucasfilm to rebuild the galaxy has been a dream come true," said showrunners and executive producers Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit (H/T StarWars.com). "We've been collecting LEGO Star Wars sets for twenty-five years, and we have approached this project with a fan's enthusiasm, crafting this story quite literally brick by brick. For new fans, this will be an exciting place to enter the world of LEGO Star Wars, and for lifelong fans, you’re going to see some things that you never thought possible."

The four part series arrives this September 13.