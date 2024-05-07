Blade Runner 2049 TV show casts Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh in lead role

Amazon Prime Video's Blade Runner 2049 TV show sequel has cast Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh in a lead role, though the platform isn't revealing any official details when it comes to her character just yet.

According to Variety, sources have suggested she'll be playing a replicant named Olwen, who is nearing the end of her life.

The series, which is officially titled Blade Runner 2099 and has been in development since September 2022, has yet to have its plot confirmed, but we know it's set to act as a sequel to Ridley Scott's Blade Runner (1982) and Denis Villeneuve's follow-up, which released in 2017. Given the title, though, we can assume it takes place around 50 years after its predecessor, which was set three decades after the one that came before it.

That movie sees Harrison Ford reprise his role as Rick Deckard from the 1982 original, and joined onscreen by Ryan Gosling as K, a young replicant blade runner working for the LAPD. When he discovers a long-buried secret that threatens to destabilize everything he knows, K decides to track down Deckard, who's been missing for three decades.

Yeoh is no stranger to sci-fi, having picked up the Academy Award for Best Actress in 2023 for her performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once. Other genre titles she's appeared in include Morgan and Babylon A.D.

