Star Wars Jedi Survivor finally fixes Performance Mode and PC stuttering

A new Star Wars Jedi Survivor patch has fixed PC performance issues, as well as reworked the game's entire performance mode on consoles.

The new patch for Respawn's sequel only just went live earlier today on September 5 across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, but it's the former platform that's got the lion's share of the fixes. Chiefly, patch seven is going in on fixing and optimizing performance for PC players.

Patch 7 for #StarWarsJediSurvivor arrives today (9/5) 🛠️Performance mode on consoles has been completely reworked to provide a solid 60 FPS. Additional performance & optimization improvements for PC have also been added, including DLSS support.

PC performance hasn't been great for Star Wars Jedi Survivors over the past few weeks. Players have often complained of a range of issues with the PC port of the game, including stuttering, and if you take a look at the responses to the new patch underneath the tweet above, you'll see scores of players praising Respawn.

In addition, DLSS performance has been optimized with the new patch, so Nvidia's latest performance-boosting technology should now be up and running smoothly in the sequel.

In fact, Survivor's performance mode has been "completely reworked," and Respawn hopes it'll result in a rock-solid 60fps output. There's also a tweak to how the save system works to prevent corruption to save files and the implementation of the variable refresh rate mode for PS5 players.

It might not sound like it at first, but this is actually a pretty significant patch for Survivor players on all platforms. The reworking of performance mode could result in huge frame rate boosts, and the PC performance fixes should go down a treat with that portion of the player base.

Around a month ago, Respawn announced that last-gen ports of Star Wars Jedi Survivor were in development. Fans weren't sure whether to be excited or wary of the sequel running on decade-old hardware, and it'll be interesting to see whether Respawn gets the new-gen and PC versions completely straightened out before the last-gen ports arrive.

EA job listings suggested more Star Wars Jedi adventures were in development earlier this year in July.