Star Wars Jedi Survivor finally fixes Performance Mode and PC stuttering

By Hirun Cryer
published

There's big performance overhauls in this new patch

Star Wars Jedi Survivor Turgle
(Image credit: Respawn)

A new Star Wars Jedi Survivor patch has fixed PC performance issues, as well as reworked the game's entire performance mode on consoles.

The new patch for Respawn's sequel only just went live earlier today on September 5 across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, but it's the former platform that's got the lion's share of the fixes. Chiefly, patch seven is going in on fixing and optimizing performance for PC players. 

See more

PC performance hasn't been great for Star Wars Jedi Survivors over the past few weeks. Players have often complained of a range of issues with the PC port of the game, including stuttering, and if you take a look at the responses to the new patch underneath the tweet above, you'll see scores of players praising Respawn.

In addition, DLSS performance has been optimized with the new patch, so Nvidia's latest performance-boosting technology should now be up and running smoothly in the sequel. 

In fact, Survivor's performance mode has been "completely reworked," and Respawn hopes it'll result in a rock-solid 60fps output. There's also a tweak to how the save system works to prevent corruption to save files and the implementation of the variable refresh rate mode for PS5 players.

It might not sound like it at first, but this is actually a pretty significant patch for Survivor players on all platforms. The reworking of performance mode could result in huge frame rate boosts, and the PC performance fixes should go down a treat with that portion of the player base. 

Around a month ago, Respawn announced that last-gen ports of Star Wars Jedi Survivor were in development. Fans weren't sure whether to be excited or wary of the sequel running on decade-old hardware, and it'll be interesting to see whether Respawn gets the new-gen and PC versions completely straightened out before the last-gen ports arrive.

EA job listings suggested more Star Wars Jedi adventures were in development earlier this year in July. 

Hirun Cryer
Hirun Cryer

Hirun Cryer is a freelance reporter and writer with Gamesradar+ based out of U.K. After earning a degree in American History specializing in journalism, cinema, literature, and history, he stepped into the games writing world, with a focus on shooters, indie games, and RPGs, and has since been the recipient of the MCV 30 Under 30 award for 2021. In his spare time he freelances with other outlets around the industry, practices Japanese, and enjoys contemporary manga and anime.