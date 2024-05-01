You can now stay the night in the X-Men Mansion and the floating house from Up

Have you ever wanted to stay in the X-Mansion with the X-Men? Or spend the night in the floating house from Pixar's Up? Airbnb is now offering both of those fan-oriented lodgings and more with the launch of what it's calling its 'Icons' series of overnight stay experiences designed to immerse people in the worlds of their favorite shows, movies, and even specific celebrities.

Right off the bat, there's the big marquee experience starting right now in May, in which guests can stay in a "2D" version of the X-Mansion actually located in its Marvel Universe location of Westchester, New York, painted and decorated to look like it does on X-Men: The Animated Series and X-Men '97, right down to a flat paint job to make it appear as though you're walking around in a cartoon.

Here's what that looks like. Yes, this is actually a 3D room painted and decorated to look 2D, and you can see a lot more photos on Airbnb's official listing :

(Image credit: Holly Andres / Airbnb)

In addition to the decorations, there are a number of activities and specially designed rooms in the X-Men Airbnb to bring guests further into the world of Marvel's mutant superheroes. The X-Mansion experience was actually teased by Marvel ahead of time, with a social media post that reveals a US phone number that can be called to hear Jubilee offer her own personal invitation into the mansion.

And of course, there's the aforementioned AirBNB based on Pixar's Up , complete with balloons, located in Abiquiu, New Mexico. This one may be best suited for those who, like Up's protagonist Carl Fredricksen, crave a little bit of adventure, as the house is lifted up on a crane to simulate the lift of the balloons, as you can see below:

(Image credit: Ryan Lowry / Airbnb)

Airbnb is also offering 'Icon' experiences related to celebrities such as Kevin Hart, Doja Cat, and even Prince's Purple Rain house, among others announced in the first wave of the initiative, with Airbnb offering even more to come.

Booking requests for the Airbnb Icon experiences are open now, with most closing in the next few weeks.

