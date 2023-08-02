Star Wars Jedi: Survivor fans aren't sure whether to be excited or scared for the last-gen ports

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is now in development for PS4 and Xbox One - that's right, two consoles that were first released around 10 years ago.

As revealed during EA's Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call (August 1, 2023), Star Wars Jedi: Survivor developer Respawn is working on a PS4 and Xbox One version of the game. If you didn't know, when the game was first released back in April 2023, it was only available on PC, PS5 , and Xbox Series X /S, so Respawn needs to tone the game down quite a lot to make it work on the previous generation.

"Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is pure blockbuster entertainment rooted in a timeless culture-defining IP," Andrew Wilson, EA's CEO, said during the call. "Our team at Respawn proudly launched this title to critical acclaim and commercial success. Millions of players have already engaged with the game, making this one of the biggest events in the Star Wars galaxy this year."

Wilson continues: "Thanks to the strength of this legendary franchise and community demand, our development team has committed to bringing this Jedi experience to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One."

Although this is great news for Star Wars Jedi fans that haven't got a PS5 or Xbox Series X/S, generally, fans aren't getting too ahead of themselves just yet. You probably don't need me to explain that taking a PS5 game and getting it to run on a PS4 will water down the quality a fair bit, and this hasn't gone unnoticed by fans. As you can see from the tweets below, there's not a lot of optimism about the whole thing.

my 10 year old launch ps4 trying to run jedi survivor: https://t.co/7VO4pm6oVx pic.twitter.com/6xqmov4kBqAugust 1, 2023 See more

leaked screenshot of star wars jedi survivor running on ps4 and xbox one https://t.co/HR7g0EVH2W pic.twitter.com/1Bskdr5LKiAugust 2, 2023 See more

The attitude is mostly the same over on Reddit, as demonstrated by the replies to this post . "Let's go 480p quality mode," one fan joked. "It barely runs on current-gen hardware and they’re gonna try to shoehorn it into last-gen?", another fan questioned. "Oh man, I wonder how long we’re gonna have to stand at the door to the cantina lol," someone else added.