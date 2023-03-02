Star Wars Jedi: Survivor director wants a third game

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor director Stig Asmussen has "always wanted" Cal's adventure to be a three-part series.

In an interview with IGN (opens in new tab), Asmussen revealed that he expects Star Wars Jedi: Survivor to spawn a sequel if it's successful, and that if that's the case, he expects it to be built in Unreal Engine 5.

"I always wanted to see this as a trilogy," said Asmussen. "How can we take Cal and the crew to new places beyond what we were doing in the first game?"

The director added that ideas are already being thrown around about where the story might go next.

"We had a pretty decent idea of timeframe where we wanted Survivor to take place, what the stakes were going to be, what the tone o the game was going to be, what Cal was going to be up against, and how the crew was going to factor into that. And there's ideas of what we could do beyond that as well."

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, which launches next month, was built in Unreal Engine 4, but Asmussen said "it's a pretty safe assumption" that a potential sequel would be built in the new Unreal Engine 5. That said, he admitted it might not be easy switching engines, adding that "we have a lot of proprietary things that we've warped the engine into doing what it does for Jedi right now, and we would have to retool some of that to get it to work on any new engine."

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor launches on April 28 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

