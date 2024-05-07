Demon Slayer season 4 release schedule: when is episode 1 airing on Crunchyroll?

Demon Slayer is getting ready to kick off the Hashira Training arc very soon. With all eyes turned to Tanjiro's next adventure, you may be itching to discover exactly when Demon Slayer season 4, episode 1 releases.

Wonder no more. Below, you'll find not only the Demon Slayer season 4, episode 1 release date but also the streaming time on Crunchyroll in the US and UK, expected episode count, full release, schedule, and more.

For more on what to expect from the new season, dive into our complete guide to Demon Slayer season 4. Still playing catch up with one of the best anime around? You'll need to know how to watch Demon Slayer in order. It's slightly more confusing than it appears at first glance.

(Image credit: ©Koyoharu Gotoge / SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable)

Demon Slayer season 4, episode 1 will be released on May 12 on Crunchyroll. As of writing, we don't currently have a streaming time, though we expect the one-hour premiere to be available in the early-to-late afternoon in the US and UK. More news as we get it.

If you've already seen the 'To the Hashira Training' movie then you will have already seen this premiere episode - so it can be skipped, more or less.

Demon Slayer season 4 release schedule

(Image credit: ©Koyoharu Gotoge / SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable)

Demon Slayer season 4 will kick off with a one-hour episode, titled 'To Defeat Muzan Kibutsuji.' We can then expect new episodes to follow weekly on Sundays.

Here is the current confirmed Demon Slayer season 4 release schedule:

Demon Slayer season 4, episode 1 - May 12, 2024

Demon Slayer season 4, episode 2 - May 19, 2024

Demon Slayer season 4 episode count: how many episodes are in the Hashira Training arc?

(Image credit: ©Koyoharu Gotoge / SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable)

As is usually the case with new anime, we don't get the full lowdown on episode counts until the season kicks off.

However, a quick glance at the manga suggests we're in line for a shorter season here, potentially only seven-to-eight episodes.

By comparison, the first season consisted of 26 episodes. From there, we had shorter arcs such as Mugen Train (seven episodes), Entertainment District (11 episodes) and Swordsmith Village arc (11 episodes). So don't be surprised if Hashira Training follows that pattern and ends in late June.

Where can I watch Demon Slayer season 4?

(Image credit: Ufotable/Aniplex)

Demon Slayer season 4 can be watched exclusively on Crunchyroll.

The first three seasons of Demon Slayer are also available on Netflix in some regions.

