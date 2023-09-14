Star Wars Jedi Survivor director parts ways with EA, leaving fans worried about the future of the series

The director of Star Wars Jedi Survivor and Jedi Fallen Order is leaving EA after helping to revitalize the company's games set in a galaxy far, far away.

As reported by Bloomberg , Stig Asmussen, who's part of the Star Wars Jedi studio Respawn Entertainment, is set to leave EA "to pursue other adventures," a statement from an EA spokesperson reveals. "After careful thought and consideration, Stig Asmussen has decided to leave Respawn to pursue other adventures, and we wish him the best of luck," the rest of the statement reads.

Don't worry about the fate of the recently released Star Wars Jedi Survivor, as "veteran Respawn leaders will be stepping up to guide the team as they continue their work on Star Wars Jedi: Survivor," the spokesperson also reveals. As pointed out by Bloomberg in its report, it's Asmussen, and the rest of the team that worked on the Jedi games, that helped to breathe new life into EA's Star Wars titles.

Understandably, Star Wars Jedi fans are slightly worried about Asmussen's departure. After the news broke, users in the games' dedicated subreddit began to share their concerns. "I have a bad feeling about this," the top comment under this post reads. "Not ideal. I’m sure there are plenty of other talented people at Respawn who can make a great third entry but I’m less confident about it than I was 10 mins ago," another shares.

Speaking of a third Respawn Jedi game, right before Star Wars Jedi Survivor's release earlier this year, Asmussen revealed that he "always wanted" Cal's adventure to be a three-part series , which makes the director's decision to leave even more disappointing. Although a third game could still be on the cards, Asmussen won't be the one to lead the project which could affect how the series plays out from here.