Leaked Star Wars Jedi: Survivor system requirements ask for a ridiculous amount of hard drive space

By Dustin Bailey
published

PC and console players alike are gonna have to watch out for this requirement

Cal Kestis and BD-1 in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
(Image credit: EA)

The Star Wars Jedi: Survivor system requirements leaked alongside the release date earlier today, and while the details are subject to change, you might want to start clearing out some hard drive space sooner rather than later.

The requirements appeared on the game's Steam page, which went live seemingly unintendedly today. The page was quickly pulled down, but not before we took down the details, including Jedi: Survivor's apparent release date on March 16. We're expecting all this info to be officially confirmed when the game appears at The Game Awards this Thursday.

While most of the requirements are what you'd expect from a high-end PC game in 2022, the one big surprise is the required hard drive space: a whopping 130GB. Now, that might not be a final number, but it is massive, rivaling what we've seen from infamous installs like the last few Call of Duty games. That's likely to be as big a problem for console gamers as it is for PC fans, too.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - Minimum PC requirements

  • OS: Windows 10 64-bit
  • CPU: 4 core / 8 threads | Intel Core i7-7700 | Ryzen 5 1400
  • RAM: 8GB
  • GPU 8GB VRAM | GTX 1070 | Radeon RX 580
  • Storage: 130GB
  • OS: Windows 10 64-bit
  • CPU: 4 core / 8 threads | Intel Core i5-1160:0 | Ryzen 5 5600X
  • RAM: 16GB
  • GPU 8GB VRAM | RTX 2070 | RX 6700 XT
  • Storage: 130GB

The plot description for a prequel novel called Star Wars: Jedi Battle Scars was recently revealed, introducing the Fifth Brother and a stormtrooper deserter into the lives of the game's cast.

Will Jedi: Survivor join the ranks of the best Star Wars games? It seems we won't have to wait much longer to find out.

Dustin Bailey
Dustin Bailey
Staff Writer

Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.