Leaked Star Wars Jedi: Survivor system requirements ask for a ridiculous amount of hard drive space

The Star Wars Jedi: Survivor system requirements leaked alongside the release date earlier today, and while the details are subject to change, you might want to start clearing out some hard drive space sooner rather than later.

The requirements appeared on the game's Steam page, which went live seemingly unintendedly today. The page was quickly pulled down, but not before we took down the details, including Jedi: Survivor's apparent release date on March 16. We're expecting all this info to be officially confirmed when the game appears at The Game Awards this Thursday.

While most of the requirements are what you'd expect from a high-end PC game in 2022, the one big surprise is the required hard drive space: a whopping 130GB. Now, that might not be a final number, but it is massive, rivaling what we've seen from infamous installs like the last few Call of Duty games. That's likely to be as big a problem for console gamers as it is for PC fans, too.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - Minimum PC requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: 4 core / 8 threads | Intel Core i7-7700 | Ryzen 5 1400

RAM: 8GB

GPU 8GB VRAM | GTX 1070 | Radeon RX 580

Storage: 130GB

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - recommended PC requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: 4 core / 8 threads | Intel Core i5-1160:0 | Ryzen 5 5600X

RAM: 16GB

GPU 8GB VRAM | RTX 2070 | RX 6700 XT

Storage: 130GB

The plot description for a prequel novel called Star Wars: Jedi Battle Scars was recently revealed, introducing the Fifth Brother and a stormtrooper deserter into the lives of the game's cast.

Will Jedi: Survivor join the ranks of the best Star Wars games? It seems we won't have to wait much longer to find out.