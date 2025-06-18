Borderlands 4 may not cost $80, but it will be more than that when you upgrade your PC to meet the absurd minimum requirements
Your PC may run Doom, but will it run Borderlands 4? Probably not
Borderlands 4's PC specs are here, and it turns out more than half of Steam users don't meet the minimum requirement. The game may not be $80, but it will cost more than that once you add a new CPU to the total.
The minimum hardware you'll need to run Borderlands 4 includes 16GB of RAM, 8GB of VRAM, 8 CPU cores, and an Nvidia RTX 2070 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT. That's a lot of RAM and a lot of cores for a cel-shaded game.
The recommended specs are, obviously, higher. An RTX 3080 or AMD 6800 XT, 12GB of VRAM, and a whopping 32GB of RAM.
As reported by Windows Central, 50.39% of Steam users who took part in its May hardware survey have a CPU with six cores or fewer. This means unless you're using a fairly beefy machine, you may have to upgrade your CPU just to get the minimum specs. We have a list of the best CPUs for gaming that may help you.
(Requirements for Borderlands 4) Wtf is this? There is no way a borderlands game is that demanding. from r/Steam
Our friends over at PC Gamer don't believe these specs are set in stone though. It notes that smaller CPUs with multi-threading support may still work, such as a four core CPU that can use each core to execute multiple functions. Those RAM and VRAM specs are probably more concrete, unfortunately.
Over on Reddit, fans aren't happy. As spotted by Tom's Hardware, one redditor wrote, "Wtf is this? There is no way a Borderlands game is that demanding." They add, "I have never seen a game requiring eight CPU cores. RTX 3080 12GB is only three [years old], isn't this just an insane hardware leap?"
Also annoying fans is the $150 collector's edition that's not a collector's edition that doesn't even come with a copy of the game.
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
For now, check out the best PC games you can play today.
I'm Issy, a freelancer who you'll now occasionally see over here covering news on GamesRadar. I've always had a passion for playing games, but I learned how to write about them while doing my Film and TV degrees at the University of Warwick and contributing to the student paper, The Boar. After university I worked at TheGamer before heading up the news section at Dot Esports. Now you'll find me freelancing for Rolling Stone, NME, Inverse, and many more places. I love all things horror, narrative-driven, and indie, and I mainly play on my PS5. I'm currently clearing my backlog and loving Dishonored 2.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.