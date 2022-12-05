Star Wars Jedi: Survivor release date pops up on Steam, gets swiftly deleted

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor 's rumored March 2023 release date looks more likely than ever thanks to a newly minted, hastily pulled Steam page update.

The sequel popped up on Steam (opens in new tab) earlier today bearing a March 16, 2023 release date, which lines up with previous rumors claiming the game is "still on track" for March despite radio silence from publisher EA. The last official update from the company suggested the sequel could arrive later in 2023 , but it seems it might instead be cutting it close with the end of the current financial year.

However, while the Steam page itself is still live, all of the new information was quickly pulled, presumably after somebody got a very angry phone call or email. Gematsu archived the page in a handy tweet (opens in new tab).

This Steam page has technically been around for some time, but SteamDB records (opens in new tab) confirm it saw several major updates this morning, including the addition of an exact release date over the usual "coming soon" placeholder. Amusingly, this date has now been changed back to "coming soon." Surely nobody saw that, right?

Other features including Steam achievements, full controller support, and captions were also denoted in the storefront update. The game was updated with full system requirements, and while subject to change (technically, much like the release date), they seem fairly accurate given that this is a new-gen-only release on console.

Recent social media activity from EA suggested that an official release date reveal is imminent – perhaps slated for The Game Awards later this week. We may still be due for a new trailer, but if this date is accurate, there's no getting the cat back into the bag.

As it happens, new, annoyingly small art (above) resembling EA's new Twitter header has also been added to the game's Steam page. At this rate, we may see a more formal announcement from EA or developer Respawn by the end of the week. (Update: EA has confirmed (opens in new tab) that a new gameplay trailer is definitely coming to The Game Awards, which means we definitely weren't supposed to see this stuff today.)