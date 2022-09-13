Tekken 8 is official, and coming to PS5, Xbox Series X, and Steam

The next entry in the Tekken series was officially confirmed as part of today's State of Play broadcast, and it is indeed titled Tekken 8.

A brief teaser trailer shows a battle between Jin Kazama and Kazuya Mishima. The trailer shows only a logo for PS5, suggesting that the new game will be exclusive to the new-gen platform. After the presentation, Bandai Namco also confirmed that the game will be coming to Xbox Series X and S, and PC via Steam.

The developers say this brief bit of footage was taken from a work-in-progress version of the game's story mode, made up of elements that are being rendered in-engine.

"In other words, all the character models, backgrounds, and effects are the same ones that are used in-game," director Katsuhiro Harada says in a PlayStation Blog (opens in new tab) post. "Although this was captured from the story mode, it is not a pre-rendered movie made for the trailer but rather real-time rendered footage, running at 60 frames per second, similar to how you would experience the game in versus battle modes. (Of course, some of the effects, dialogue as well as the camera angle is currently being updated and may change when the game launches)."

Harada hints that Tekken's iconic pre-rendered scenes will still have a part to play in the new game, too.

Bandai Namco previously teased Tekken 8 back at the Evo fighting game tournament, but the clip was so brief it wasn't even entirely clear if it was announcement for the new game. Now, there can be no doubt.

