PlayStation State of Play September 2022 live coverage - All the news as it happens

That's a brand new game from Bandai Namco.

Synduality coming 2023.

PlayStation Stars - a new free loyalty scheme outlined there where you can complete quests to earn special items. Rolling out to certain territories soon.

The pimped out car is tracking something ploughing through the ground, while other things are bouncing through the forest. (Image credit: Ironwood Studio) (Image credit: Ironwood Studio) (Image credit: Ironwood Studio) It's called Pacific Drive and it's coming in 2023

Here's what looks like something new - road trip game of some sorts by the looks of the car, a garage, and the road. Although, also clearly something horror-esque too

We got confirmation of a PlayStation exclusive quest there too.

Hogwarts Legacy with another new trailer ahead of its February 10, 2023 release date, again very much honing in on the darker side.

Like a Dragon: Ishin coming February 2023.

Next game is being rebuilt from the ground up and is coming to the west for the first time - it's the samurai Yakuza game

Obviously no dates on any of these yet, as we're still waiting for a PSVR 2 launch window

We've also got another PSVR 2 game confirmed here, which is a miniature-inspired / tabletop battler called Demeo.

Tales from the Galaxy's Edge in development for PSVR 2 there

(Image credit: Bandai Namco) (Image credit: Bandai Namco) "In development for PS5"

Here we were thinking Street Fighter would be a strong contender for a first up, but Tekken 8 is literally kicking things off here

And we're off! PlayStation State of Play is live now on the official PlayStation YouTube (opens in new tab) and Twitch (opens in new tab) channels

UPCOMING GAMES (Image credit: Sony Santa Monica) We're just minutes away from the PlayStation State of Play kick-off now, so let's sit back and take a walk through all the confirmed new games for 2022 (opens in new tab) and beyond to get excited about.

SOMETHING FROM KOJIMA (Image credit: Mega64) If we are talking about Japanese developers that are friends of PlayStation, surely the mind immediately jumps to Hideo Kojima. Not only has the auteur said he's got a few projects on the go, he mysteriously tweeted earlier this week that he was "editing". Could this be the first teaser for whatever the next Kojima Productions title is? Editing. pic.twitter.com/F7R95tmfllSeptember 12, 2022 See more

FORSPOKEN (Image credit: Square Enix) Forspoken's not had the easiest run - a couple of delays have pushed it all the way from this summer to January 2023. Despite that, the game's made recurring appearances in Sony's marketing efforts over the past few years. While there's not too much more to learn, with 10 games to show off, it's a relatively safe bet that we might get a brief peek at Frey's adventure.

SPIDER-MAN 2 (Image credit: SIE/Marvel) Another longer shot, but Peter and Miles are set to return to our PlayStation consoles in 2023, and all we've had so far is a Venom-and-Kraven-focused teaser trailer. We're probably at least 12 months from an actual release for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (opens in new tab), but maybe that means it's time we learned a little more about the web-slingers' next outing.

ELDEN RING DLC (Image credit: From Software) It's a long shot, but Sony has specifically mentioned its Japanese partners as a focus for this State of Play, and it recently purchased a decent chunk of Elden Ring developer FromSoftware (opens in new tab). We've already had a look at what players think might be Elden Ring DLC (opens in new tab), and six months on from launch, 2022's biggest game is prime for some new content.

FINAL FANTASY 16 (Image credit: Square Enix) Another game expected in 2023, we still know relatively little about Final Fantasy 16 (opens in new tab) beyond the names of its central characters and its lack of an open world (opens in new tab). Expected next summer and thought to be well through development, we might not get a full deep dive, but we should see a little more of Clive and company.

HORIZON CALL OF THE MOUNTAIN (Image credit: Guerilla Games/Sony) Sony's said that we should expect details about games coming to PSVR 2, and there's no more anticipated title for that new platform than Horizon: Call of the Mountain. We got to see some gameplay footage back in June, so perhaps more info - including a potential release date - could be on the cards.

PLAYSTATION VR2 (Image credit: SIE) PSVR 2 (opens in new tab) - aside from the new PS5 DualSense Edge (opens in new tab) controller - is the next big hardware launch from PlayStation. It's currently without a release date but we know that it's going to be quite the feat. Dual 4K HDR displays, eye tracking, headset feedback, 3D audio, and a single-cable connection for the headset itself. That's combined with new Sense controllers featuring orb designs, finger touch detection, adaptive triggers, haptic feedback, and more. We'd love to see more games and get a better sense of when we'll be able to get our hands… or should that be head… on it.

STREET FIGHTER 6 (Image credit: Capcom) After a surprisingly thirsty reveal (opens in new tab) back in February, we've learned a lot about Street Fighter 6 (opens in new tab) over the past few months from modes to the roster. There's a lot of excitement building already, so perhaps today's show will be the perfect opportunity to narrow down the 2023 launch window.

RESIDENT EVIL VILLAGE DLC (Image credit: Capcom) The indomitable Lady Dimitrescu headlines Resident Evil Village Winters' Expansion DLC set to launch at the end of next month. That's just in time for Halloween, if you weren't keeping track, but everyone's favourite Big Lady is just one part of a DLC pack that includes a third-person perspective, another game mode, and new story components. With a launch in just six weeks, a new trailer seems like a pretty safe bet.

RESIDENT EVIL 4 REMAKE (Image credit: Capcom) The long-awaited Resident 4 Remake is coming on March 24, 2023. Given that the title also falls within Sony's focus on Japanese devs at today's show, don't be surprised to see Leon Kennedy make an appearance. Given the success of the Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 remakes, this is definitely an exciting prospect.

GOD OF WAR RAGNAROK (Image credit: Sony Santa Monica (courtesy of Game Informer)) This one seems like a pretty sure thing. We're less than two months out from Kratos and Atreus' return, so we're almost certain to see another trailer or some gameplay for God of War Ragnarok (opens in new tab). Excitement is already building, not least because several high-profile figures from developer Sony Santa Monica have been eagerly sharing yesterday's State of Play announcement on social media (opens in new tab).

STATE OF PLAY VS PLAYSTATION SHOWCASE (Image credit: Sony PlayStation) Before we dive into it, let's just set our expectations a little. This is a State of Play after all, the Sony PlayStation showcases that are smaller in scale and tend to focus more on third-party titles than big first party titles. For example, we've had State of Plays earlier this year for Hogwarts Legacy (opens in new tab) and Gran Turismo 7 (opens in new tab) alone. But hey, we can dream.