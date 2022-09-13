Hogwarts Legacy gets a spooky new trailer and PlayStation-exclusive quest

Hogwarts Legacy has received a new trailer during today's State of Play and it confirms a PlayStation-exclusive quest.

The weirdly spooky trailer features living mannequins, spiders, and a creepy basement but the main takeaway from this brief trailer is the fact that Hogwarts Legacy will have a PlayStation-exclusive quest called 'The Haunted Hogsmeade Shop' - which makes a lot of sense.

In the trailer, we see the assumed player character meeting with shopkeeper Madam Mason who is attempting to sell a store. After explaining that the owner of the store has had "rotten luck" with previous tenants (and we can see why), a creepy voice then says: "Those who came before you just could not seem to escape the darkness..." Which should be enough of a clue to get the heck out of there.

You can see the trailer for yourself below.

We don't have long to wait now as Hogwarts Legacy is due to release on February 10, 2022. Although it makes sense to purchase the game on either PS4 or PS5 for the exclusive quest, the game will also be available on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.

Although she is not involved in the development of Hogwarts Legacy, GamesRadar+ acknowledges the role of J.K. Rowling in the creation of the Wizarding World, as well as her publicly-stated, harmful views regarding the rights of transgender people. If you’d like to offer your support to the communities affected by Rowling’s rhetoric, consider donating to the National Center for Transgender Equality (opens in new tab) in the US, or Mermaids (opens in new tab) in the UK.