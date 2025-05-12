A zillion years before Hogwarts Legacy, pre-Saints Row Volition was making a Baldur's Gate-style Harry Potter RPG and "it's never been seen by the public before"

Decades before Hogwarts Legacy, and even before Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone kicked off the enduring film franchise, the studio that would eventually become known for Saints Row was in the early stages of developing an RPG based on the Harry Potter book series.

Footage of the doomed game, which has apparently never been seen or even heard of by the general public, was shown to GamesRadar+ as part of a tour of The Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester, New York.

As explained by Andrew Borman, the museum's director of digital preservation, the folks at Volition read all of the Harry Potter books that were out at the time and wanted to see the world realized in a video game. This was before the first Harry Potter movie, so they were able to begin handcrafting a world based on the series without any visual frame of reference.

There's some confusion about when exactly this took place, but it was before the Sorcerer's Stone movie came out in 2001, and likely further back than that since EA's game adaptation of the same film also released in 2001.

Anyway, who cares? The simple fact that Volition was once making a Harry Potter game is video game history revealed for the first time, and there's footage of it! "As far as I know, this has never been seen by the public before," Borman said.

Sadly we can't share footage of what we saw, but we can describe what happened in it, and well, it's pretty much just PS1-era Harry and Hagrid wandering around a small, unpopulated, unfinished town.

The environments and character models looked like what you'd expect from a Baldur's Gate-style top-down RPG (Borman said it was similar to Summoner), although I will say Hagrid seemed to fare better than he did in EA's game, which you can see in the image up top. You can switch between the characters at will, but other than that there isn't a whole lot to do.

That's because, as Borman told us, "they made this over the course of, I think, a couple of weeks." Apparently, they made just enough of a game to pitch to the rights holders, and for whatever reason, it seemingly never went any further than that.

"The story is that, when Volition and THQ pitched this game, at least some of the THQ executives came dressed in robes and had owls with them," Borman said.

Volition would go on to create the Saints Row series and lead development on all of the new games in the series including the 2022 reboot, but its parent company Embracer closed the studio in 2023.

