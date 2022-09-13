The limited edition God of War controller is the stuff of dreams

God of War: Ragnarok is getting a custom, wolf-themed controller to celebrate its launch.

Ahead of a new God of War Ragnarok trailer during today's State of Play, Sony revealed the limited-edition controller, which is set to launch alongside the game on November 11.

Sporting a blue and white color scheme, what really sets the controller apart are the Nordic-style wolves on its central button. Presumably representing Kratos and Atreus thanks to their relative sizes, they also pair nicely with the lupine pals that appeared in the new gameplay trailer.

The controller also got its own trailer, above, which certainly leans on those wolves, as well as the frosty theme of the game itself, which centres around the oncoming Fimbulwinter - the everlasting winter that heralds the end of the world in Norse myth. Beyond that, there's little new footage to be seen, as the fight scene depicted in the video showed up earlier this year.

There's little sense as to exactly how 'limited' this limited edition controller is likely to be, but it's fair to say that given the popularity of Sony's other major accessories in recent months, you might want to move quite fast on release day if you're looking to grab one for yourself.

Brutal combat was the theme of today's State of Play. As well as God of War Ragnarok's new trailer, we got a Tekken 8 reveal, and two excellent-looking, but very different, samurai titles.

Need a little more oomph? The God of War Ragnarok Jotnar Edition boasts a version of Thor's hammer.