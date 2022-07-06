God of War Ragnarok Jotnar edition has Thor's hammer but not the physical game

The God of War Ragnarok Jotnar edition – sorry, Jötnar edition – comes with just about everything except for an actual game disc.

Developer Sony Santa Monica outlined the many fancy editions for the long-awaited sequel alongside word of a God of War Ragnarok release date .

(Image credit: Sony Santa Monica)

The least fancy of the fancy editions is the basic launch edition, which is just the boxed game and some bonus downloadable content, namely snow armor for both Kratos and Atreus. Sony Santa Monica notes that you'll "unlock in-game items via story progression" after redeeming them, so you may not be able to claim this armor and other bonuses immediately, though they should pop up pretty soon.

The standard edition, meanwhile, is just the game. One important bit of fine print here is that, as Sony announced last year, God of War Ragnarok will not receive a free new-gen upgrade . As Sony Santa Monica reiterates, "If you purchase the God of War Ragnarök standard edition for PlayStation 4, you can upgrade to the PlayStation 5 version for $10 USD (or currency equivalent)."

(Image credit: Sony Santa Monica)

The digital deluxe edition adds additional cosmetics including Darkdale armor for Kratos and Atreus, Darkdale grips for the iconic Blades of Chaos and Leviathan Axe, a digital art book plus the digital soundtrack, an avatar set, and a PS4 theme. The snow armor in the launch edition is notably absent.

(Image credit: Sony Santa Monica)

Now we're getting real fancy. On top of the contents of the digital deluxe edition, the God of War Ragnarok collector's edition gets you a 16" replica of Mjolnir, Thor's hammer, as well as a fancy shrine display case, two miniature carvings based on Atreus' wooden toys, a set of dwarven dice with a wood finish, and a steelbook display case. That steelbook case is notably empty – this edition comes with a digital voucher for the game, but not an actual disc, which feels kind of like a sandwich with nothing between the bread.

(Image credit: Sony Santa Monica)

Topping it off, we have the Jotnar edition. This has everything in the collector's edition (and digital deluxe edition) plus a 7" vinyl record with two tracks, a set of three animal pins, a cloth map, an actual Draupnir ring (for you, not Kratos, to wear), and a different set of dice styled after Brok of the Huldra brothers. Yet again, the steelbook case included with this edition will arrive empty, paired with a digital redemption code for the game. We can fit vinyl, a map, a giant hammer, dice, carvings, and much more, but not an actual disc.

All of these editions will be available for pre-order beginning Friday, July 15 at 10 am local time (EST for North America). Beyond the standard game, which will run you $60 on PS4 and $70 on PS5, none of these have been priced, but we can expect to see the collector's and Jotnar editions reach well into the triple digits.