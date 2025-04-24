Razer's Wolverine V3 Pro controller just received its first big price drop

Razer's controllers aren't known for their reasonable prices; in fact, they usually wear some of the most expensive price tags on the shelves. The new Razer Wolverine V3 Pro tried its best to buck that trend, creeping underneath the $249 level of its PS5 predecessor, but even then, it still costs $199.

For once, though, I'd actually argue that this is a Razer controller that (maybe, somewhat) justifies its higher price. Not only does it have much better build quality than previous Razer gamepads, but it refines the faults of older Wolverine models. Currently down to $149 at Woot, however, the V3 Pro makes a much more compelling case for itself.

I didn't realise how much of an impression the V3 Pro left on me until I reviewed its cheaper Tournament Edition the other week. It's easily one of the best PC controllers I've tested in the last year, and its demanding price is one of the few things that usually makes me hesitant to recommend it. This deal shakes things up, though, especially versus other heavy hitters in its weight class.

Razer Wolverine V3 Pro | $199.99 $149.99 at Woot

Save $50 - Rocking a $50 discount brings the Wolverine V3 Pro down to its lowest-ever price since launching late in 2024. If this is still a little rich for your budget, you might benefit from checking out the Razer Wolverine V3 Tournament Edition, which is almost the same controller for a bit less cash. Buy it if: ✅ You want a controller for competitive play

✅ You want lots of extra buttons

✅ You play on Xbox or PC Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't need wireless play

❌ You want a modular design UK: £186 at Amazon

Should you buy the Razer Wolverine V3 Pro?

(Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson)

The Razer Wolverine V3 Pro is undoubtedly the best controller Razer has ever made - and that's coming from someone who has tried and tested many of its previous Wolverine and Raiju products. It feels like something has changed with this company's design philosophy, like it's turned a corner and actually refined the issues people have long since raised with its older controllers. But how does this new price place it against other contenders you should consider? Against the modular might of the Victrix Pro BFG for Xbox, for example, which one is more worth your time?

The Wolverine V3 Pro certainly has speed on its side, so if you like clicky microswitch buttons, that should be the one you spend on. I can't think of another microswitch controller that delivers as much speed as this, which might partly be down to Razer using mechanical switches from one of its Esports mice inside the V3.

Not to be outdone, though, the Victrix Pro BFG also happens to be discounted right now. For context, it's my favorite competitive gamepad at the moment, mostly because of its extreme versatility and modular design. It doesn't have the V3 Pro's extra shoulder buttons, but it has much larger back buttons that I'd argue win the comfort context against Razer. Right now, it's only $140 at Amazon, or an even cheaper $107.99 if you're willing to go with the white model.

The fact that I'm comparing the V3 Pro against the best Xbox Series X controller on the market should tell you how highly I think of it. No matter which you buy right now, you get a great deal. Razer has certainly won me over with its latest pro controller, and anyone looking for the speediest gamepad for competitive play needs to consider it while it's a bit cheaper.

