God of War Ragnarok fans are eagerly anticipating a new trailer after retweets from developers

God of War Ragnarok fans are on some major compium after several prominent figures involved with the sequel retweeted a single tweet.

That tweet would be the announcement from PlayStation of a brand new PlayStation State of Play presentation, as you can see just below, set to premiere later today on September 13. The tweet has since been retweeted by the likes of producer Cory Barlog, actor Christopher Judge, lead UX designer Mila Pavlin, and several other figures.

State of Play returns tomorrow, September 13. Watch live to see new reveals and updates for PS5, PS4, and PS VR2.Tune in at 3 PM PT / 11 PM BST: https://t.co/pB7wQ5ipwv pic.twitter.com/GfbT4uK1CySeptember 12, 2022 See more

This is, in short, leading the God of War Ragnarok fanbase to assume that the forthcoming sequel is going to appear in some capacity at the presentation later today. In what capacity, no one can really say, but that hasn't stopped speculation from running rampant since the retweeting began yesterday on September 12.

It's worth bearing in mind that the PlayStation Blog (opens in new tab) announcement of the new show specifically points to Japanese-made games as having a major presence. "We’ll have some great updates from our amazing Japanese partners," senior director of communications at Sony Interactive Entertainment, Sid Shuman, writes in the new post.

However, Shuman also adds that there'll be a "few other surprises from developers all around the world." It's this sentence, perhaps most crucially, that's cause the anticipation in the God of War Ragnarok community to go into overdrive, eagerly excited at the thought that the sequel might be one of the "surprises" at the showcase.

God of War Ragnarok launches later this year on November 9 for PS5 and PS4.

Head over to our upcoming PS5 games guide for a full list of all the other exclusives coming to the new-gen console.