New PlayStation State of Play surprise-announced for this week

Sony has rather abruptly announced a new PlayStation State of Play happening this week.

Over on Twitter, PlayStation revealed that a State of Play is taking place tomorrow, September 13 at 3pm PT / 6pm ET / 11pm BST. It's unclear exactly what'll be shown, but PlayStation confirmed that the event will be about 20 minutes long and feature 10 upcoming games, including new reveals. Along with PS5 games, we'll also see some cross-gen stuff for PS4, as well as PSVR 2 news. Based on Sony's announcement, it also sounds like there will be a focus on games from Japanese developers.

"We’ll have some great updates from our amazing Japanese partners and developers all around the world," PlayStation said in a follow-up tweet (opens in new tab).

Nothing's been confirmed, but judging from that tweet alone there's a decent chance we'll see an update on Final Fantasy 16, which will be a limited-timed PS5 exclusive that'll launch on other platforms after an unspecified exclusivity window.

State of Play returns tomorrow, September 13. Watch live to see new reveals and updates for PS5, PS4, and PS VR2.Tune in at 3 PM PT / 11 PM BST:

Amusingly, the PlayStation Twitter account replied to Nintendo's announcement of its own presentation happening tomorrow, writing, "Big day tomorrow," complete with the emoji of the wide-open eyes signifying stuff's going down.

Big day tomorrow 👀

It's pretty rare for two of the biggest players in the game to be hosting their own shows on the same day outside of the big show seasons, but here we are. PlayStation is usually keen on tempering expectations ahead of time if it's going to be a relatively quiet show, but they're doing nothing like that here. Buckle up folks, sounds like tomorrow's gonna be a wild ride.

