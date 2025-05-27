After multiple PS5 price hikes in several regions, the console is now actually cheaper in some countries – but only for a couple of weeks

Buried under a long list of games coming to PlayStation 's various Plus tiers as part of the Days of Play celebrations is the news that the PS5 and some of its accessories will be discounted from May 28 to June 11 in some parts of the world.

In the US and Canada, a PS5 with Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be $400 USD and $510 CAD. The PS5 Pro in the US will also be $50 cheaper. In "select regions such as Europe and Asia," both the PS5 digital and standard will be on sale, starting at €399.99 / £339.99 / ¥65,980.

In addition to the consoles themselves, some accessories are also more affordable. The PlayStation VR2 headset and its Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle are both discounted, as are the DualSense Edge and standard DualSense controllers. This is great news for me, personally, because I accidentally left my spare controller in New York earlier this month.

A bunch of games have had their prices lowered, like Astro Bot, MLB The Show 25, The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered, and LEGO Horizon Adventures. PS Plus 12 month subscriptions are also 33% cheaper for some, so have a look and see if you can get a discount. You can read about all the discounts right here .

This is all excellent news considering the recent price hike that affected the PS5 in Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. That, and PS5 prices could rise again if US tariffs come back in force.

Check out the best PS5 games you can play if you do decide to get a discounted console.