How to watch the September Nintendo Direct

Here's how to watch the September 2022 Nintendo Direct.

We've heard whispers of a forthcoming Nintendo Direct, but today the company itself confirmed the event. It'll be a whopping 40-minutes long and primarily focus on games releasing this year, but titles further out on the schedule aren't entirely off the table. Either way, this is shaping up to be a big one, so you'll want to be tuned in right at the start with the rest of us.

This week's Nintendo Direct kicks off on Tuesday, September 13 at 7am PDT / 10am EDT. You can watch the whole thing right here using the embed just below, or you can head to Nintendo's YouTube channel (opens in new tab) (if you're a square).

It's worth noting that Nintendo UK won't be streaming the event live out of respect of the recent passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Instead, a recording of the show will be published on the day at 4pm local time. Of course, folks across the pond can always watch the event live using Nintendo's other regional social channels.

We don't know exactly what'll be shown, but 40 minutes is a lot of minutes, so it's fairly safe to expect a good deal of updates and new reveals. One big rumor doing the rounds is from Mike Minotti and Jeff Grubb of the Last of the Nintendogs podcast, who claim remasters of The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess and Wind Waker will be announced for Switch. Nevermind the fact that I just played through both Twilight Princess and Wind Waker on Wii U, this would still be excellent news and, honestly, just another reason for me to start over from the beginning.

