Zelda Breath of the Wild sequel fans are ready to get hurt all over again

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 fans are convincing themselves the sequel will be at the new Nintendo Direct presentation later today.

Just yesterday, with barely any warning whatsoever, Nintendo announced there would be a brand new Nintendo Direct presentation airing today on September 13, at right around 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. BST. While the wording of the announcement signalled a focus on games launching this year, it didn't eliminate the possibility of 2023 releases appearing.

It's this that the Breath of the Wild fanbase has firmly attached itself to. As you can see from just the small smattering of posts from the game's dedicated subreddit just below, fans of the game and those looking forward to the sequel have either convinced themselves the new game will be there tomorrow, or that they're in for disappointment once again.

After all, it's not entirely unreasonable that Nintendo could present one of their most eagerly anticipated games (perhaps ever) during the new Nintendo Direct. With 40 minutes to fill and only a handful of games confirmed for launch on the Switch later this year, what will Nintendo actually be filling that vast timeslot with?

All this anticipation isn't really helped by the fact that we know barely anything about the sequel right now. Hell, we don't even know the name of the "Zelda Breath of the Wild sequel" right now, as Nintendo previously revealed merely the name alone would spoil a certain amount of the new game.

Earlier this year, one insider claimed the new game would be called "Breath of Duality," and today's showcase could prove them right or wrong.