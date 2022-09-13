The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom launches in May 2023

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild's sequel has a name, and it's out on May 12.

Revealed earlier today on September 12, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the official name of the sequel to the 2017 game. We also know when we'll be able to finally play the new game, as it'll be with us on May 12.

The brand new trailer for the new Zelda game can be seen just below, starting out mysteriously with glyphs on a wall, as we've come to know from the original Breath of the Wild. Then we saw Link pushing open temple doors, and diving headlong through the clouds.

This certainly keeps up the theme of verticality in the Breath of the Wild sequel. In the first proper trailer for the sequel, we saw Link sailing high up above Hyrule (which admittedly is nothing the original game didn't do), landing on platforms in the air, and even sinking through the ground at one point.

The new trailer today doubles down on that, making clear we're in for an airborne adventure. Other than that, it's worth remembering 'tears' had a big emphasis during The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess, but the name 'Tears of the Kingdom' definitely makes it seem as though we'll once again be journeying through what remains of the old Kingdom of Hyrule.

