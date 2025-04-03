Nintendo heads off the Zelda lore debate that surrounded Age of Calamity by preemptively confirming that Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment is "canonical"

News
By published

That's one debate that's over before it's even begun

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment
(Image credit: Nintendo)

Nintendo has confirmed that Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment for Switch 2 is a "canonical" entry in the Zelda series, seemingly putting to immediate rest the debate that's surrounded Age of Calamity among series lore aficionados.

"Players of both The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom can experience the thrill of battle and this canonical tale featuring Princess Zelda, King Rauru, and other familiar characters," according to official description of the game Nintendo provided in its Switch 2 press release.

Age of Imprisonment follows the story of Princess Zelda when she finds herself flung back in time to a period in Hyrule's ancient history. This is the same tale that's told in flashback throughout Tears of the Kingdom, though certainly we'll get a lot more detail on those events as the focus of a standalone game.

It's a similar setup to that for Age of Calamity, which expanded on the story seen in Breath of the Wild's flashbacks. But there are a few inconsistencies between the events of the two games which have made Age of Calamity non-canon in the eyes of fans. There's a whole section of the Zelda Wiki dedicated to explaining why it's not considered part of the timeline.

Nintendo seems intent on heading off that kind of debate by immediately branding this as a "canonical tale," and lore enthusiasts are already digging into the possibilities. Broadly, Tears of the Kingdom's backstory has met with some criticism from the fandom, and there's already some hope on social media that Age of Imprisonment can help flesh out the lore into something more compelling. We'll find out for sure when Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment launches this winter.

Check out all yesteday's Nintendo Switch 2 Direct news, or dig into our full list of upcoming Switch 2 games.

See more Games News
Dustin Bailey
Dustin Bailey
Staff Writer

Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about the legend of zelda
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Breath of the Wild's Korok Forest might actually hit 60fps on the Switch 2 re-release, and Zelda fans can't wait for "an actual stable frame-rate" in Hyrule's most infamous region
Botw

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom are finally getting achievements, but it's paywalled behind the Switch 2 editions
Deltarune screenshot of the purple cat shopkeeper Seam, who has a button over one of their eyes.

Deltarune has finally been given a price tag, and Toby Fox says that future chapters beyond 4 "will be added as free updates" so "you only have to buy the game once"
See more latest
Most Popular
Deltarune screenshot of the purple cat shopkeeper Seam, who has a button over one of their eyes.
Deltarune has finally been given a price tag, and Toby Fox says that future chapters beyond 4 "will be added as free updates" so "you only have to buy the game once"
Mario Kart World screenshot
A new Mario Kart World track remakes 1981's OG Donkey Kong with parkour that would make Titanfall 2 blush
M3GAN gets an upgrade in sci-fi horror M3GAN 2.0
Sassy bot M3GAN dances, flies, and faces off against Ahsoka star's killing machine in horror sequel's Terminator 2-esque trailer
The Duskbloods
As the 10-year-long wait for Bloodborne on PC continues, fans are now counting down until FromSoftware's The Duskbloods leaves the Nintendo Switch 2
Possessor(s) screenshots of Rehm in conversation and Luca in combat
"We're not just making Dark Souls over and over again": For this indie team, making a Smash Bros-infused Metroidvania alongside an open-world roguelike just makes sense
Possessor(s) screenshots showing Luca in conversation and combat
"Most of the games that are Metroidvanias are just Metroid games": The director of this Smash Bros-infused Metroidvania hates the word because "it's a silly term and Japan did it better"
Lego Millennium Falcon set on a stand in front of the set&#039;s box, all on a wooden table
Nab a dinky Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon for its lowest price ever
Mario Kart World screenshot showing Toad elated after hitting a boost pad on a bike
"Drop the price": Nintendo's Treehouse stream overshadowed by players noisily protesting the Switch 2's hefty cost
A screenshot from the Kirby Air Riders reveal trailer, showing Kirby waving to the camera.
Kirby Air Riders is being developed by Super Smash Bros. Ultimate studio Bandai Namco Studios, but Masahiro Sakurai hints it'll be a while before we hear more about it
Final Fantasy 7 Remake screenshot showing Aerith staring ahead, a concerned expression on the young woman&#039;s face
Final Fantasy 7 Remake is coming to the Nintendo Switch 2 and its sequels might too, as Square Enix says to "look forward to the continued development" of the JRPG series