Nintendo Direct airing tomorrow will focus on games launching this year

A new Nintendo Direct presentation has just been announced to air tomorrow on September 13.

Revealed just earlier today on September 12 by Nintendo, the brand new presentation will be kicking off tomorrow at approximately 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. BST. It'll last for roughly 40 minutes, and will mainly focus on titles launching this coming Winter for the Nintendo Switch. That's not to say we can't expect games later on to be shown during the new Direct, but it gives us a good scope of what to expect.

Here's hoping we also hear about the Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp bundle. The collection was originally slated to launch earlier this year in April, but was delayed "in light of recent world events" to an unspecified date. Since the delay announcement, Nintendo has never acknowledged the collection in any way.

The newly-announced Direct has actually been rumored for a fair while now. Earlier this month, a report claimed that we'd be treated to a new Direct at some point in September, which would be used to announce Nintendo Switch ports of two Legend of Zelda games: Twilight Princess, and Wind Waker.

It's been just over a month since we had our last big Nintendo Direct presentation. Back in early August, Nintendo announced a 30-minute showcase dedicated entirely to Splatoon 3, showing off what players could expect from both its campaign and multiplayer segments when it launched later in September.

