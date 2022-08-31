September Nintendo Direct will reportedly confirm Wind Waker and Twilight Princess for Switch

One of the gaming internet's more reliable sources of leaks is reporting that a Nintendo Direct will happen in September, and that Switch versions of two classic Zelda games will be announced there.

That's according to journalists Mike Minotti and Jeff Grubb, speaking on their Last of the Nintendogs podcast. "We are committing to it: there's going to be a Nintendo Direct in September," Minotti said. He also said "the one thing we are very, very sure is getting announced at this Direct are the Wind Waker and Twilight Princess ports for Switch."

Grubb's sources say the Direct is likely to happen the week of September 12, though that's uncertain - the event could even "happen as soon as next week." With Zelda news expected here, this is unlikely to be a third-party-focused Partner Direct, though it could still take on that Direct Mini branding, meaning there wouldn't be quite as many big announcements as you might expect. Grubb said he's aware of some "not super exciting" third-party announcements planned for the show.

That's all Grubb and Minotti were willing to confidently report about the Direct based on their sources, though they did speculate that this is a likely venue for long-expected announcements like the Metroid Prime remaster, a release date for Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, an official reveal for the leaked Fire Emblem game, or Game Boy games for the Switch Online service.

It's worth noting that Nintendo has had a major Direct broadcast in September every year since the launch of the Switch, so a new event this coming month would fit neatly into that pattern.

