Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League gets a May release date, confirms Kevin Conroy as evil Batman

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League finally reemerged at The Game Awards live, confirming its May 26 release date.

The new trailer opens in very Suicide Squad fashion, and ends with the reveal of a very evil, seemingly murderous Batman. The character's voice performance was provided by the late Kevin Conroy, the iconic voice actor who portrayed Batman in The Animated Series and the Arkham games.

As previously revealed, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice is a co-op (you can also stick with single-player) action game featuring Harley Quinn, King Shark, Captain Boomerang, and Deadshot, who are taking on villainous versions of the Justice League. That means you'll be taking on evil-stricken characters like Superman, and The Flash.

We've only gotten a few looks at developer Rocksteady's follow-up to the Batman: Arkham series since it was announced back 2020, and all of them have come in the form of relatively brief trailers.

The Suicide Squad game was previously set to launch in 2022, though following months of rumors and insider reports, the devs confirmed earlier this year that it had been officially delayed to spring 2023.

The last big DC superhero game, Gotham Knights, launched to a mixed response about a month ago. In our Gotham Knights review, we found that "it plays like an action-RPG that's in search of an identity to call its own." Suicide Squad comes from a different pedigree, however - albeit one that has lost some key creative leads in the past few months.

