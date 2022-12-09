Nightingale goes full Mary Poppins at The Game Awards

We have been treated to a new look at Nightingale gameplay at The Game Awards, with developer Inflexion Games revealing some of the magic and mystery at the heart of the Fae Realms. From new creatures like the behemoth Elder Eotens and the addition of sprawling subterranean depths to explore, there was a lot to unpack – but it's the Mary Poppins-style approach to world traversal that caught my attention.

Yep, that's right, you and your friends will be able to glide around the realms you discover with magical umbrellas. Using this tool, you'll be able to search for resources with a bird's-eye view, quickly travel large distances, and maybe avoid a little danger if one of those fire-spitting Bound traps you on the edge of a clifftop.

(Image credit: Inflexion Games)

If you watch the trailer closely, you may even spot the use of a piton to scale terrain to get some height advantage, a range of customization options for your Realmwalker, and a further tease of just how expansive the base-building will be. It's been a while since we saw anything of Nightingale, and this fresh look at a new shared-world survival crafting game from former BioWare devs doesn't disappoint.

Additionally, Inflexion has committed to Nightingale being one of the big new games for 2023, with the game set to launch into Early Access for PC in the spring. We know that this will be a foundation for future expansion, with Nightingale launching initially with support for solo-play and co-op between six friends.

