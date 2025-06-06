Death Stranding 2 shows a surprisingly normal new clip, starring the Metal Gear Solid doppelganger who Kojima's a massive fan of

Death Stranding 2 just took the stage at Summer Game Fest, with a strangely domestic presentation that put one of Hideo Kojima's favorite actors in the spotlight.

The trailer features Lucy and Neil, as the latter joins the former for what appears to be a medical appointment. After a jump forward in time, however, Lucy confronts Neil, asking if he really doesn't remember her, showing him a sign on her hand – of the astrological sign of Cancer – that links the two together.

Neil is played by actor Luca Marinelli, who previously made headlines the last time he showed up in a Death Stranding 2 trailer, when every noted just how much he looked like Solid Snake. Kojima had this to say about the scene, which was far more normal than pretty much any trailer I've come to expect from his studio since his departure from Konami.

"In DS2, Neill and Lucy are very important characters. I can't really say because it'll be spoilers, but you saw the Cancer mark on their hands. So they have this deep connection, that's revealed throughout the story.

Last time in DS1, we had Cliff, who was played by Mads. And of course, by story, he will not be in DS2. But this time, Neil will be playing like the role that Mads did. And Cliff was a very popular character, but I think we have to top that character. Luca Marinelli was a great actor, he did a great performance, so I think you'll like this new character Neil too."

