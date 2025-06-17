Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is even getting praise from within The Witcher 4 studio CD Projekt Red, as community director says "we NEED more games like this"

You know a game has made an impression when industry veterans shout about it on social media. That's exactly what happened this week, as Marcin Momot, the global community director at The Witcher 4 and Cyberpunk 2077 studio CD Projekt Red , shares his thoughts on Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

In a post on Twitter, Momot's reaction is enthusiastic from the start. "That's it for Clair Obscur. I'm not going to be original here when I say we NEED more games like this," he writes, summing up the feeling many players have after finishing something special. The fact that someone who's been involved with some of gaming's biggest titles feels this way says a lot.

But it isn't just a vague endorsement. Momot breaks down exactly what makes Expedition 33 stand out to him. "Such a great story from start to finish, super likeable characters, fun and engaging gameplay and don't even get me started on the music," he says. It's clear he connected with both the narrative and the cast, while also being swept up by the game's fantastic soundtrack.

The praise doesn't stop there. "Brilliant! It has to be in the GOTY talks!" Momot adds. Coming from someone at CD Projekt Red, that's not the sort of compliment that gets handed out every day.

With this kind of buzz coming from industry insiders, it's no wonder Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is suddenly on a lot more people's radars. Whether it ends up in the official Game of the Year conversation or not, it's already earned a place on the must-play lists of gamers who value strong stories, memorable characters, and a little creative magic.

