The Deadpool Corps explained: The comic book origins of Lady Deadpool, Dogpool, and the rest of the Deadpool and Wolverine team

What's better than one Deadpool? How about a whole team of Deadpools! That's the premise behind the Deadpool Corps, who have shown up in the most recent trailers for Deadpool and Wolverine. Led by the main Wade Wilson and shored up by variant characters such as Lady Deadpool and Dogpool, the Deadpool Corps comes straight out of comics, and their origins are quite similar to the apparent plot of the movie.

In comics, the Deadpool Corps first appeared in 2010's Prelude to Deadpool Corps written by Victor Gischler and drawn by Deadpool's co-creator Rob Liefeld. That limited series sets the stage for the subsequent 12-issue Deadpool Corps comic in which Wade Wilson is selected by a cosmic entity known as the Contemplator to defeat another cosmic entity known as the Awareness, which is out to devour the minds of everyone in the Multiverse.

Deadpool, being immune to the power of the Awareness thanks to his uniquely fractured mind, is chosen to assemble a team of his own variants to venture into the Multiverse and save basically all of reality from a massive cosmic threat.

Sounds pretty similar to what we've seen from Deadpool and Wolverine, right? All the way down to the presence of the reality-devouring Alioth in some of the trailers. And with psychic villain Cassandra Nova serving as the movie's apparent main antagonist, the idea of Deadpool having a uniquely resistant mind is also potentially in play for the film.

Along with the original Wade Wilson, these are the Deadpool variants who make up the original Deadpool Corps in comics, several of whom are confirmed to appear in Deadpool and Wolverine:

Lady Deadpool

(Image credit: Marvel Entertainment)

Wanda Wilson is the Deadpool of Earth-3010, where she is the arch-enemy of General America, an evil version of Steve Rogers who leads a fascist government.

Kidpool

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Kidpool is the Wade Wilson of Earth-10330, where he is a problem student at Xavier's Home for Troubled Boys, which also includes kid versions of Cyclops and Wolverine.

Dogpool

(Image credit: Marvel Entertainment)

Dogpool is also known as Wilson, the goodest boy on Earth-103173, where he gets his regenerative powers after cruelly having some experimental self-refreshing make-up tested on him.

Headpool

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Headpool is the zombified head of Wade Wilson from Earth-2149, the home of the Marvel Zombies, who will soon have their own animated streaming series on Disney Plus.

Over the course of their appearances, the team goes on to add more variant Deadpools such as Championpool, the cosmic being known as the Champion of the Universe taking on Deadpool's identity, and the hilariously self-explanatory Squirrelpool, and more.

So far, trailers have definitely confirmed at least Lady Deadpool and Dogpool, so we have every reason to believe there will be at least a few more variants thrown in there too - and maybe even some Wolverine variants like Laura Kinney/X-23 for good measure.

