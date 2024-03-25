Marvel's upcoming animated series is an "intense" TV-MA-rated show that doesn't "pull its punches"

Now that X-Men '97 has taken Disney Plus by storm with a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score, a Marvel boss has ensured that this isn't the end of high-quality adult animation in the MCU – Marvel Zombies is on the way, and we should be excited.

"In terms of more mature animation, yeah, we're making a Marvel Zombies show right now that is pretty intense that's for sure a TV-MA show," Brad Winderbaum, who's the Head of Streaming, Television, and Animation at Marvel Studios, told IGN . "And again, it's trying to honor the comics. And what was so great about the comics was it not pulling its punches. That's certainly what we're going for on that project also."

Iman Vellani is set to voice Kamala Khan, AKA Ms. Marvel, in the series, while other characters expected to appear include Yelena Belova, Kate Bishop, and Shang-Chi, along with zombified versions of Steve Rogers, Carol Danvers, and more.

"There are a lot of cool characters in the Marvel Zombies show. And Kamala is kind of the center of the show," Vellani told The Direct last year. "They described it to me, it's like, 'She's basically the Frodo of the story.'"

We first got a taste of animated zombies in the MCU in What If…? season 1, which featured an episode in which the events of Ant-Man and the Wasp and Avengers: Infinity War were disrupted by a zombie apocalypse.

Marvel Zombies doesn't have a release date yet. While we wait for the series to arrive on Disney Plus, check out our guide to all the other upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows on the way in 2024 and beyond.